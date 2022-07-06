News
‘Nigeria surviving on deceptive security,’ Aisha Yesufu reacts to attack on Kuje prison
The co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Wednesday described Nigeria as a porous country surviving on illusive security.
The activist was reacting to Tuesday’s attack on Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja where 300 inmates escaped.
In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle, Yesufu slammed the Federal Government over its failure to deal with the criminals.
She also challenged Nigerians to hold the government accountable for its actions and inactions.
The activist wrote: “There is no security in Nigeria. What we have is an illusion of security. A lot of people think that only prayer will secure them forgetting that the last victims also prayed. God will not do for us what he has given us the capacity to do for ourselves.
READ ALSO: Northern Elders challenge Nigerian govt to do more in fighting terrorism after attack on Kuje prison
“God has given us everything to be able to secure ourselves. He has given us the capacity to choose who becomes the Commanders-in-Chief and be in charge of our security. He has given us the resources to buy arms and ammunition to be able to defend ourselves. We have intelligent soldiers who have not been able to do the needful because they’re kept in the background.
“The lack of political will is responsible for the crises. Nigerians have another opportunity to decide who becomes the president in 2023. Don’t sit there and vote for people who lack the capacity to deliver. Yesterday’s victims were once survivors. Today’s victims were yesterday’s survivors. And tomorrow’s victims will be today’s survivors. Who is next?”
