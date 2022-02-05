Nigeria to acquire more equipment for military

The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said on Saturday the Federal government would acquire more equipment to aid the military in its quest to rid the country of insecurity.

Bashir, who stated this at the Nigerian Army Headquarters Garrison West African Social Activities in Abuja, said the federal government was determined to put an end to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminals in Nigeria.

He added that adequate training would also be given to the military on modern warfare and how to approach such.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s central bank to collect N13.5bn as charges on military equipment

The minister said: “2021 was an eventful year, characterized by challenges, severe moments, and records of successes worthy of note in the gallant performance and sacrifices of the Nigeria personnel in counterterrorism, counter agencies, and other operations across the country.

“Let me commend the military for the sacrifices towards ensuring an enduring peace across the country.

“I wish to state that you must imbibe good maintenance culture so as to make these types of equipment readily available when needed for operations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now