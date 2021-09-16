Nigeria to acquire two additional satellites by 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Abimbola Ale, said on Thursday the company planned to acquire two additional satellites to boost its profile by 2025.

Ale, who disclosed this in his address at the company’s stakeholders’ forum held at the Providence Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, said the organisation had enjoyed immense support from the Ministry of Communication since its establishment.

He said: “For us at NIGCOMSAT Limited, the future is bright. The support we have enjoyed from our ministry has inspired us to do more.

“l am pleased to inform you of our desire to acquire more satellites between now and 2025 with the NigComSat-2 High Throughput Satellite due for launch in 2023, and the NigComSat-3 that will be launched in 2025.

“This will not only inspire confidence in our customers and channel partners but also place NIGCOMSAT Limited in the front line of communication satellite operators with a fleet of satellites in orbit.

“I specially acknowledge the relentless efforts of Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on the strategic vision to building a digital Nigeria.

“He is also repositioning the Ministry, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) under his supervision, to be among the major contributors to the nation’s economy, as well as his support to NIGCOMSAT Limited in the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Our bid to provide an advanced satellite communication solution as our modest contributions to the nation’s digital economy service infrastructure cannot be overemphasized; as one of the key players recognized by the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNPB 2020-2025).

“As part of VSAT/TVRO capacity development programme, NIGCOMSAT has trained 600 youths across the six geo-political zones in the country.”

