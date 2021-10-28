Nigeria to address crisis in Lake Chad region

The Federal Government on Thursday declared its readiness to collaborate with countries in the Lake Chad Basin to address the crisis in the region.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this when he received a delegation of the United Nations and Lake Chad Basin Commission that visited Nigeria.

Those in the delegation were the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary-General to West Africa/Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, his Central Africa counterpart, Francois Lounceny Fall, and Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb. Mamman Nuhu.

The AGF, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, lamented that many lives and property worth millions of dollars have been destroyed due to the insecurity in Nigeria and other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

He noted that Nigeria has deployed different measures to end the insecurity.

READ ALSO: Buhari calls for stability in Lake Chad Basin

The statement read: “Malami lamented that monies that could have been spent on developmental programs have been spent on efforts to checkmate the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and secessionists threats.

“Nigeria has adopted several strategies geared towards ending the security challenges including to cushion the effects of the war on victims, such as the internally displaced persons as well as modalities to boost the infrastructural and economic development of the regions.”

He said some of the strategies adopted by the Federal Government include the establishment of the North-East Development Commission for the development of the damaged infrastructure and provision of needed infrastructure and repatriation of Nigerian Refugees in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger Republics among others.

On his part, Saleh reaffirmed the UN commitment to support countries around Lake Chad Basin.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now