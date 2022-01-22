Nigeria to battle Ghana in Qatar World Cup playoffs

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament billed to hold in Qatar will see 32 teams battle for the crown between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

A total of five teams from Africa will be playing at the tournament, and 10 are still in the race for tickets, and have been paired for the playoffs.

The draw was conducted in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday afternoon, as Nigeria will face their perennial rivals Ghana for a ticket to Qatar.

Ghana were recently dumped out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while the Super Eagles are in the round of 16 of the competition, to face Tunisia on Sunday.

The first leg of the playoffs will take place in Accra, while the reverse fixture is billed to hold in Nigeria, between March 23 and 29, 2022 for both encounters.

Elsewhere, Cameroon will battle Algeria for a place at the World Cup finals.

The draw also saw Senegal paired with Egypt, in a clash that will see Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah go against each other.

Mali will confront Tunisia, while the Democratic Republic of Congo will tackle the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the other contests.

