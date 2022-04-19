Nigeria to battle Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Principe for AFCON 2023 ticket

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle their counterparts from Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Principe in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria, who are yet without a coach following the stepping down of Austin Eguavoen, will hope to bounce back from their recent struggles.

The team failed to clinch a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar.

Next up for the Eagles is the AFCON qualifiers, and the draw that was made in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening saw the team handed a soft draw.

Winners and runners-up in each group except H will qualify for the 24-team finals to be hosted in the Ivory Coast during June and July 2023.

Full Draw

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan

Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda

Dates for the games

May 30-June 14: Matchdays 1, 2

Sept 19-27: Matchdays 3, 4

March 20-28, 2023: Matchdays 5, 6

