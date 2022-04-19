Sports
Nigeria to battle Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Principe for AFCON 2023 ticket
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle their counterparts from Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé and Principe in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Nigeria, who are yet without a coach following the stepping down of Austin Eguavoen, will hope to bounce back from their recent struggles.
The team failed to clinch a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar.
Next up for the Eagles is the AFCON qualifiers, and the draw that was made in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening saw the team handed a soft draw.
Winners and runners-up in each group except H will qualify for the 24-team finals to be hosted in the Ivory Coast during June and July 2023.
Read Also: Super Eagles to face Ecuador in friendly game June 2
Full Draw
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda
Dates for the games
May 30-June 14: Matchdays 1, 2
Sept 19-27: Matchdays 3, 4
March 20-28, 2023: Matchdays 5, 6
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...