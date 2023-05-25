Nigeria to become first African country to access ChatGPT app. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria to become first African country to access ChatGPT app

ChatGPT developer company, OpenAI, has announced on Thursday, May 25, 2023, that Nigeria has been included on the list of countries to try the ChatGPT app, making it the first African country to access the app.

This move, according to industry analysts, marks a milestone for both OpenAI and Nigeria, as the innovative chatbot makes its way to a diverse range of global users.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that OpenAI launched the ChatGPT mobile app exclusively on iOS and within the United States a week ago.

The new countries include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, and the UK.

The ChatGPT app provides users with five key features, with plans to release an Android version in the near future.

Once a request is submitted, OpenAI processes the query and promptly generates an AI-generated response. Users can continue the conversation, provide additional information, or request a different answer. The app supports code blocks, allowing users to conveniently copy and paste answers as needed.

By default, ChatGPT retains the chat history for model training purposes such that users can access their conversations on desktop as well.

TECH TRIVIA: What type of number cannot be displayed as a fraction?

Real number Whole number Rational number Irrational number

Answer: see end of post

2. Vatrin secures investment from Ibtikar

Palestine-based website builder, Vatrin, has secured a new investment from Ibtikar Fund.

The startup made the announcement in a press release on Thursday, May 25, 2023, where it explained how it intend to the new fund.

The startup, founded in 2019 by Ra’fat Masri, Majd Taweel and Diala Khashan, allows SMEs set up an online store using WhatsApp numbers.

Ripples Nigeria correspondent gathered that the startup helps users manage inventory, track sales, receive order notifications on WhatsApp, and process local online payments.

According to the startup, the latest investment will enable Vatrin to begin its regional expansion, starting in Egypt.

Speaking on the development, Ra’fat Masri, Vatrin’s co-founder and CEO said:

“In the Mena region, WhatsApp is a popular communication channel for businesses. However, managing numerous conversations and responding to a high volume of messages can be costly for SMEs. Popular cloud solutions and CRMs can make this more efficient, but they are often too expensive or complicated for SMEs in Mena.

“Vatrin provides a simple, cost-effective solution that allows SMEs to manage their customer database and utilise their WhatsApp newsletter feature to build lasting relationships with customers and drive sales growth.”

3. Nigeria’s CDcare passes 500k download milestone

Nigerian loan and savings startup, CDcare, has recorded a new milestone of passing 500,000 download mark.

The startup revealed this in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The startup, which was founded in 2019, combines savings and loans features in its marketplace.

Since its inception, the startup allows users to automate the payment of a monthly or weekly amount towards buying an appliance.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup recently took part in the inaugural ARM Labs Lagos Techstars accelerator.

“CDcare’s impact focus is on empowering Africans to own assets that they would not have been able to afford otherwise. By allowing consumers to save first, the company encourages sustainable and responsible financial behaviour, which helps to build financial resilience and improve the overall economic well-being of individuals and communities,” said CEO Tobi Odukoya.

Trivia Answer: Irrational Number

An irrational number is real number that cannot be expressed as a ratio of two integers. When an irrational number is written with a decimal point, the numbers after the decimal point continue infinitely with no repeatable pattern.

