Nigeria to decide Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles future after S’Leone clash —Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has hinted that the future of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be up for discussion in coming days.

The Eagles were stunned by the Leone Stars of Sierra in Benin as the visitors came from four goals down to draw 4-4 in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier last Friday.

Both teams will play again on Tuesday in Freetown in the matchday four encounter, as the race for the Cameroon 2022 tournament continues.

Speaking to Journalists over the weekend, Minister Dare refused to talk about the suitability or otherwise of Rohr as manager of the Super Eagles, saying that the focus should be to beat Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture.

“The task at the moment is to get the team firmly back on track towards picking one of the group’s two tickets on offer for the 2022 AFCON,” said Dare.

Read Also: Youth Minister, Dare, makes case for social media regulation

“A win in Freetown will seal a 19th participation in the African mundial. After this, we can now debate Mr Rohr’s suitability as we seek to return Nigeria to the pedestal of African football and one of the beautiful game’s power houses in world football.

“We will reappraise Mr Rohr’s performance since he was named as Super Eagles manager and see if he is the right man to fulfil our expectations,” he added.

Fans had criticized the tactics of the Eagles coach after the disappointing draw last Friday, with many calling for his sack.

The Franco-German gaffer took over the coaching role of the team in 2016, helping them qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON, where Nigeria finished third.

Rohr, 67, recently signed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, and is expected to qualify the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also win the next edition of the AFCON billed to hold in Cameroon.

Join the conversation

Opinions