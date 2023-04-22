Nigeria to earn N180bn from concession of fire, cassava projects

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) said on Saturday the Federal Government would earn N180 billion in revenue from investment in cassava and fire detection technology in 15 years.

In a statement, the ICRC said the revenue would be generated from the concession of a Cassava Bio-mass, Bio-ethanol Value Chain, and the National Fire Detection and Alarm System (NAFDAS).

The statement read: “The Cassava Bio-Ethanol Value Chain will be done on a pilot phase with the aim of building a Bio-technology Industrial Park on a 20-hectare plot across 20 Universities, Academia, and Research and Development Institutes. In the pilot phase, 5,000 special hybrid cassava (TME 419) stems will be planted per hectare, (100,000 stems for 20 hectares).

“It is projected that cassava production will double from the current 62 million tons to the output of over 120 million tons with improved tropical agroecology, biotechnology, intense mechanisation, and effective partnership resource mobilisation in five years.

“The key goal of this cassava – Bioethanol pilot project is to demonstrate the efficacy of a private sector-led approach in promoting investment in renewable biomass and create wealth, provide jobs, reduce poverty, improve food security and nutrition, provide renewable energy, and reduce carbon footprint.

“Through the use of this technology, call, and response time in fire incidents will be automated thus drastically reduced, avoidable incidents forestalled, more life and property saved and generally improve the efficiency in fire prevention, detection, and management.

“This means that smoke alarms and other fire detection hardware will be linked to a server which will alert the system when the user is in distress without them having to call for help.

“The project will begin on a pilot scale with seven states of the federation before rolling out to all other states across the country.”

