Nigeria to establish defence cooperation with Brazil | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), on Friday, advocated a mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil on defence.

The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Abdulkadri, made the call when the Nigerian Ambassador-designate to Brazil, Prof. Ahmed Makarfi led the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra De Araujo, to his office in Abuja.

He said Nigeria and Brazil shared constitutional, cultural and historical similarities that were strong enough to attract new bilateral cooperation on defence.

READ ALSO: Defence minister rallies Nigerians in fight against insecurity, says country in critical situation

Magashi assured the delegation that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries would be revisited, reviewed and reworked to reflect the present reality in the defence sector.

He stressed the need for robust training, strategic partnership in the management of intelligence and shared prospects for technological transfer as well as research and development.

The two envoys thanked the minister for the audience and the mutual understanding on the need to ratify and implement the proposed MoU.

Join the conversation

Opinions