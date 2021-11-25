Nigeria to establish special courts for gender-based violence

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said on Monday Federal Government planned to establish special courts to prosecute cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the country.

Tallen, who disclosed this at a media briefing commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, said the establishment of special courts for SGBV would ensure quick dispensation of justice on the matter.

She said: “With intense advocacy, many survivors of SGBV had made the violation of their rights public and were seeking legal and judicial assistance.

“However, the lack of survivor-sensitive approaches in court was a major challenge.

“Also, the limited number of courts compared to the large volume of cases, geographical distance to the nearest court, language used in courts, and rising cases of secondary victimisation had contributed to the lack of confidence in the criminal justice system by women who are subjected to violence.

“Available statistics from the National Situation Room and Dashboard as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021, revealed that the total number of cases reported is 5,204.

“Of the figure, 3,125 survivors are demanding justice and only 33 perpetrators have so far been convicted, representing 0.51 percent.

“The fatal cases are 160, closed cases 231, while cases pending in court are 972.”

