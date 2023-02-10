Nigeria to establish tourism academy

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday the Federal Government has concluded plans to establish a tourism academy in the country.

Mohammed, who disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of Terra Academy For The Arts (TAFTA) in Lagos, said the academy would help to grow Nigeria’s creative industry and create opportunities for youths.

He added that Nigeria was picked as one of the two countries in Africa to host the academy because of its remarkable achievements in the creative industry.

Mohammed said: ”I am, therefore, happy to announce that we are currently working with the UNWTO and some other private sector players to establish a tourism academy in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt speaks of plans to establish museums in rural areas to boost tourism

“This initiative was initiated and launched during the global conference on tourism, culture and the creative industry held in Lagos last November.

“This academy will be located in Lagos and would provide accessible vocational and managerial transformative training for the tourism and hospitality sector.

”The UNWTO has also announced plans to work with Nollywood to positively project the image of Africa.

”The Federal Government will continue to expand opportunities for our youths.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now