Nigeria to hold national census by April 2023

The Director-General of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwali, said on Thursday the Federal Government would conduct the next national census in Nigeria by April next year.

Kwali, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Council of State meeting Presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said the commission would hold a pilot census in June, just one month after the conclusion of the parties’ primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that the NPC would deploy high-grade technology for the exercise.

He also described the current population data in the country as obsolete projections, saying the next census would provide more accurate data for national planning.

The last national census in Nigeria took place in 2006.

Kwali said: “The census is very crucial for national planning and I have often highlighted its importance to the nation. Through census we will generate the data for policymaking and developmental purposes. The three tiers of government, and the private sector, all need this.

“If you are in the private sector, you are producing something, certainly, you need to know the population of an area if you want to create a market there.

“So census data is very crucial, very important. Because, the data we’ve been using are just projections, estimation and are sort of obsolete, we need the actual census data to use for our planning.”

