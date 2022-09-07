News
Nigeria to intervene in Mali and Cote d’Ivoire face-off over detention of soldiers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the promotion of peace and harmony in West Africa.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at a meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in the State House, Abuja.
Jonathan was in the State House to brief President Buhari on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire.
The two countries are currently involved in a diplomatic war over the detention of 49 Ivorian soldiers by Mali for alleged unlawful entry.
Three of the soldiers, all females, have been released while 46 others are still in detention in Mali.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt evacuates 15 girls from Mali
Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as hostage-taking and threatened to take action against its Southern neighbour.
ECOWAS leaders quickly intervened in the dispute and deployed the former Nigerian leader, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy, to the two countries and broker peace.
At the meeting, President Buhari promised to come up with an initiative that would immediately resolve the impasse.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...