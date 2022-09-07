Nigeria to intervene in Mali and Cote d’Ivoire face-off over detention of soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the promotion of peace and harmony in West Africa.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at a meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in the State House, Abuja.

Jonathan was in the State House to brief President Buhari on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire.

The two countries are currently involved in a diplomatic war over the detention of 49 Ivorian soldiers by Mali for alleged unlawful entry.

Three of the soldiers, all females, have been released while 46 others are still in detention in Mali.

Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as hostage-taking and threatened to take action against its Southern neighbour.

ECOWAS leaders quickly intervened in the dispute and deployed the former Nigerian leader, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy, to the two countries and broker peace.

At the meeting, President Buhari promised to come up with an initiative that would immediately resolve the impasse.

