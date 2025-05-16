Nigeria to launch 4 satellites to boost surveillance, tackle insecurity

Four more satellites (three Earth observation and one radar satellite) have been approved for launch by the Federal Government of Nigeria, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in an attempt to enhance monitoring and combat the country’s rising insecurity.

Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, made the announcement on Thursday, which is deemed a calculated step to aid military operations, particularly in remote locations like the Sambisa Forest.

The satellite initiative, according to Nnaji, who made the announcement at the 22nd National Council on Innovation, Science, and Technology in Abuja, represents an effort to increase local monitoring capabilities and lessen reliance on imported data.

The minister also highlighted Nigeria’s long-standing gap between research and practical application, emphasizing that although the nation is full of talented young inventors, it still lacks the organized framework necessary to transform their concepts into viable products that are ready for the market.

Real-time intelligence gathering for military and law enforcement activities is made possible by satellite imagery and data, which will be utilized to monitor border regions, terrorism, and banditry.

With the satellites anticipated to replace or enhance previous Nigerian satellites such as NigeriaSat-1, NigeriaSat-2, and NigComSat-1R, this is part of Nigeria’s larger goal to become a technology leader in Africa.

