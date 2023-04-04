Tech
Nigeria to launch digital postcode in June
The Federal Government has announced that it will introduce a digital postcode system in Nigeria by June 2023.
The Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju, made the disclosure at a recent two-day workshop and retreat on the digital postcode system.
The event, which was held in Keffi, Nasarawa State, was organized in partnership with the National Population Commission, National Space Research and Development Agency, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, and other stakeholders.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the introduction of digital postcodes is expected to improve the efficiency of mail delivery, enhance emergency response by security agencies, and curb criminal activities like banditry, kidnapping, and internet scams.
The system, according to NIPOST, will also help to provide better healthcare delivery, increase revenue and tax collections, and facilitate the distribution of utility bills.
Speaking further on the need, Adepoju added that the seamless issuance of driver’s licenses, National Identity Management numbers, international passports, and other verification services would be made possible through the implementation of digital postcodes.
He stated that NIPOST, in collaboration with technical partners, is determined to actualize the programme and ensure that every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas, and Postcode Units.
