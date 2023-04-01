‘Nigeria to launch new satellites II and III soon’ —Space agency

The Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi, has announced plans by the country to launch new Satellites II and III into space.

The CDSA made the announcement while speaking during a recent visit to the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.), in Abuja.

According to Jolasinmi, the orbit was working perfectly and the service would need the support of the ministry to service it frequency.

In a statement through the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri on Friday, the CDSA appreciated the support from the ministry, especially in areas of budget and allocation.

READ ALSO:Nigeria to launch another satellite in June

The statement reads in part:

“Jolasinmi said the DSA was better positioned to use Space products with the launch of the first satellite while satellite two and three will be launched soon.

“He briefed the minister that the Orbit was working well while the servicing of its frequency has been work in progress requiring continuous support by the ministry.”

Meanwhile, the minister seized the opportunity to challenge the new management of the Defence Space Administration to deploy new technology to unlock space resources and satellites to compete favourably with the advanced technologies around the world.

He, however, assured the management of his continuous support towards mitigating the challenge of funding facing the DSA.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now