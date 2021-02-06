Latest
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday, Nigeria would continue to partner with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other countries to ensure accelerated manufacturing and unhindered supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa.
The President gave the assurance in his address at the virtual session of the African Union (AU) meeting anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the importance of immunising 60 percent of people on the continent with safe and secure vaccines cannot be over-emphasised.
President Buhari applauded the decision of AU to establish the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Capacity to accelerate the financing and procurement of vaccines for the continent.
He said: “We continue to appreciate the remarkable progress by the team with respect to securing a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccines doses for Africa along with Africa Medical Supply platform and other laudable initiatives already in place.
READ ALSO: FG dismisses reports on WHO removal of Nigeria from list of countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines
“In my capacity as ECOWAS Champion on COVID-19, Nigeria has provided logistics support, including the freight in of critical COVID-19 medical supplies distributed to other ECOWAS member states.
“At the national level and in the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria, we prioritise the vulnerable, including women, children, older persons and the unemployed in our efforts to provide medical and social assistance to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the disease.
“I will like to stress that Nigeria is committed to working with other member states in the spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity to promote human health and general wellbeing.
“We will continue to partner with the World Health Organisation, the African Centre for Disease Control and West African Health Organisation as well as other countries to ensure accelerated development and manufacturing as well as unhindered supply of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines to all Africans.”
- 1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 6, 2021
- 47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan - February 6, 2021
- Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa - February 6, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,588 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,647 as of Saturday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,242.
However, Nigeria has recorded 112,557 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
READ ALSO: 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), and Akwa Ibom (39).
Others are – Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,242
“Discharged: 112,557 AND Deaths: 1,647.”
- 1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 6, 2021
- 47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan - February 6, 2021
- Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa - February 6, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
At least 47 Kano female medical doctors in Kano have returned from Sudan after successfully completing their training programme in the North African nation.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano, said the doctors left for Sudan in 2014 but encountered challenges in the payment of their fees before the government intervened.
According to him, the state government’s intervention paved the way for the women to complete their medical degree programme in Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi, and Omdurman Universities in Sudan.
He said the doctors arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday night.
Anwar said: “They were accompanied by Muhuyi Rimingado, Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.
“Rimingado, who spoke at a reception for the doctors in Kano, said the state government was determined to unearth any alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programmes in the previous administration in the state.
READ ALSO: 10 doctors treating COVID-19 patients contract virus in Kano
“Governor Ganduje has vows to purify the process of paying any outstanding fees left behind by the past administration so that taxpayers’ money will not leak again in the name of foreign scholarship.
“That is why the governor directed our office to come into the exercise.
“Parents should know that, out of more than $2 million meant for this exercise, Governor Ganduje’s administration paid over half of the money.
“That is, over $1 million was paid.”
- 1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 6, 2021
- 47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan - February 6, 2021
- Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa - February 6, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa
A former member of House of Representatives representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Haruna Kigbu, on Saturday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kigbu defected with thousands of his supporters at an elaborated ceremony held in Lafia.
The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in Nasarawa, Mr. John Mamman, who received the new members at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, described the development as “homecoming” for the former lawmaker.
Mamman noted that Kigbu began his political career and won an election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with two other parties to give birth to APC.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC
He stressed that the defection of the former lawmaker to the APC would add value to the party.
Responding, Kigbu said he had returned to his original home after he “wandered outside for so long.”
He thanked the APC leaders and members in the state for accepting him and his supporters.
The ex-lawmaker promised to work for the success of the party in future elections.
A former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was the guest speaker at the event, described Kigbu as an asset to APC.
- 1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 6, 2021
- 47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan - February 6, 2021
- Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa - February 6, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Business13 hours ago
Binance founder gives Nigerians two options after CBN ban on bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies
- Latest6 hours ago
Pastor who accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife releases evidence of conversation with OFM founder
- Latest2 weeks ago
Apostle Suleman reacts to alleged adultery probe
- Latest13 hours ago
SocialMediaTrends: ‘The future is CowtoCurrency’ – Jokes, wild speculations trail CBN’s new Crypto policy
- Latest1 hour ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Business2 days ago
MTN loses 3m subscribers in 6 months, as Airtel, Glo consolidate
- Latest2 hours ago
Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash
- Latest2 hours ago
My APC faction ready for reconciliation with Yari’s group in Zamfara – Marafa