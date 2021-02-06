Connect with us

Latest

Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari

Published

1 hour ago

on

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday, Nigeria would continue to partner with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other countries to ensure accelerated manufacturing and unhindered supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa.

The President gave the assurance in his address at the virtual session of the African Union (AU) meeting anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the importance of immunising 60 percent of people on the continent with safe and secure vaccines cannot be over-emphasised.

President Buhari applauded the decision of AU to establish the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Capacity to accelerate the financing and procurement of vaccines for the continent.

He said: “We continue to appreciate the remarkable progress by the team with respect to securing a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccines doses for Africa along with Africa Medical Supply platform and other laudable initiatives already in place.

READ ALSO: FG dismisses reports on WHO removal of Nigeria from list of countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines

“In my capacity as ECOWAS Champion on COVID-19, Nigeria has provided logistics support, including the freight in of critical COVID-19 medical supplies distributed to other ECOWAS member states.

“At the national level and in the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria, we prioritise the vulnerable, including women, children, older persons and the unemployed in our efforts to provide medical and social assistance to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the disease.

“I will like to stress that Nigeria is committed to working with other member states in the spirit of regional cooperation and solidarity to promote human health and general wellbeing.

“We will continue to partner with the World Health Organisation, the African Centre for Disease Control and West African Health Organisation as well as other countries to ensure accelerated development and manufacturing as well as unhindered supply of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines to all Africans.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Latest

1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 6, 2021

By

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,588 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,647 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,242.

However, Nigeria has recorded 112,557 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

READ ALSO: 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), and Akwa Ibom (39).

Others are – Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,242

“Discharged: 112,557 AND Deaths: 1,647.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Latest

47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 6, 2021

By

At least 47 Kano female medical doctors in Kano have returned from Sudan after successfully completing their training programme in the North African nation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano, said the doctors left for Sudan in 2014 but encountered challenges in the payment of their fees before the government intervened.

According to him, the state government’s intervention paved the way for the women to complete their medical degree programme in Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi, and Omdurman Universities in Sudan.

He said the doctors arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday night.

Anwar said: “They were accompanied by Muhuyi Rimingado, Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“Rimingado, who spoke at a reception for the doctors in Kano, said the state government was determined to unearth any alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programmes in the previous administration in the state.

READ ALSO: 10 doctors treating COVID-19 patients contract virus in Kano

“Governor Ganduje has vows to purify the process of paying any outstanding fees left behind by the past administration so that taxpayers’ money will not leak again in the name of foreign scholarship.

“That is why the governor directed our office to come into the exercise.

“Parents should know that, out of more than $2 million meant for this exercise, Governor Ganduje’s administration paid over half of the money.

“That is, over $1 million was paid.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Latest

Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 6, 2021

By

A former member of House of Representatives representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Haruna Kigbu, on Saturday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kigbu defected with thousands of his supporters at an elaborated ceremony held in Lafia.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in Nasarawa, Mr. John Mamman, who received the new members at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, described the development as “homecoming” for the former lawmaker.

Mamman noted that Kigbu began his political career and won an election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with two other parties to give birth to APC.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC

He stressed that the defection of the former lawmaker to the APC would add value to the party.

Responding, Kigbu said he had returned to his original home after he “wandered outside for so long.”

He thanked the APC leaders and members in the state for accepting him and his supporters.

The ex-lawmaker promised to work for the success of the party in future elections.

A former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was the guest speaker at the event, described Kigbu as an asset to APC.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Continue Reading

Trending