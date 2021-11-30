Nigeria to probe alleged fraudulent sale of recovered assets

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has set up a five-member committee to investigate the report on the alleged illegal sale of the Federal Government’s recovered assets by a syndicate in the country.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Umar Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read: “It is important to set the records straight that the office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has not officially started the sale of the Federal Government’s recovered property.

“The Honourable Minister did not approve, did not order, and was not aware of, the sale of any of such property.”

The committee which is headed by the Director, Public Prosecution of the ministry, is to investigate the claim and recommend ways of handling the matter in accordance with the provisions of extant laws.

The panel is expected to complete the assignment within one week and submit its report to the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

