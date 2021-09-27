Nigeria to receive 7.5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines by October

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 said on Monday the country would receive 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine between now and October.

The Chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the committee’s briefing in Abuja, said Nigeria would receive 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States before the end of this month.

He added that an additional four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in the country in October.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, decried the extortion of travellers trying to evade mandatory quarantine at the nation’s airports.

He said: “The PSC has noted with dismay, fraudulent activities at airports by employees who extort money from quarantine evaders.

“The authorities are conducting a necessary investigation into various reports received.

“The commission had also taken note of challenges raised by travellers who visit the National International Travel Portal in compliance with travel protocols.

“Notable progress is still being made in the area of vaccines.

“More than 3.5m doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are being expected from the U.S.A. this September, while about four million doses of Astrazeneca are being expected early next month.

“Nigeria will be receiving more than one million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment on a monthly basis.

“The PSC is committed to access enough vaccines for the 70 percent eligible persons in the country in record time.

“Global cases have been on a decline for some time now, but there’s a need for more caution, especially among Nigerians.

“The PSC has observed that caution is needed rather than over-confidence. To slide into complacency can be very fatal, hence the need for serious caution and adherence to non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.”

