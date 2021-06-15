Nigeria to receive another 3.9million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in July | Ripples Nigeria

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would receive another batch of 3.92 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by end of July.

Shuaib disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

He said recent research from Public Health England revealed that the Indian variant of the COVID-19 also known as the Delta variant B.1.617.2 is 92 percent susceptible to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The federal government rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine in the country in February after receiving the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility.

He said: “We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92m doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca by end of July or early August.

“As we receive additional information on the exact date, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details.”

“ We are happy to inform Nigerians that the vaccine used in the county can protect against the Indian variant of the COVID-19 that caused high morbidity and mortality in the Asian nation.

“However, it underscores the need for us to ramp up our vaccination to more Nigerians.”

