Nigeria to receive another 3.9million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in July | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigeria to receive another 3.9million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in July
The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would receive another batch of 3.92 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by end of July.
Shuaib disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.
He said recent research from Public Health England revealed that the Indian variant of the COVID-19 also known as the Delta variant B.1.617.2 is 92 percent susceptible to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The federal government rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine in the country in February after receiving the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility.
READ ALSO: Venezuela’s camp hit by COVID-19 day before Copa America opener
He said: “We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92m doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca by end of July or early August.
“As we receive additional information on the exact date, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details.”
“ We are happy to inform Nigerians that the vaccine used in the county can protect against the Indian variant of the COVID-19 that caused high morbidity and mortality in the Asian nation.
“However, it underscores the need for us to ramp up our vaccination to more Nigerians.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....