Nigeria to resume international flights operations August 29

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday Nigeria would resume international flights on August 29.

Sirika, who announced this on his Twitter handle, however, said the modalities for the resumption of international flights would be announced in due course.

He added that international flight operations would commence at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, in the first instance.

The Federal Government had in March suspended flight operations at the country’s airports following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

However, after about four months lull, the government approved the resumption of domestic flights last month.

The minister wrote: “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020, beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”

