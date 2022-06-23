Nigeria to rollout 5G Spectrum in August

The Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, said on Thursday the Fifth Generation (5G) technology would be rolled out this year.

Danbatta, who stated this at the 90th Edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament held in Lagos, added that the commission with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy would roll out the 5G technology in August.

He said the deployment of the 5G spectrum would further accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s broadband services.

The NCC chief said: “The final letters of award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, which emerged winners of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted on December 13, 2021.

“In line with the information memorandum, the licensees are expected to commence the rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

“The successful completion of the process leading to the final letters is confirmation that the rollout of 5G technology services in Nigeria is on course.”

He stressed that the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) had revealed that 5G network would ensure Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), massive Machine-type Communications ( mMTC) and Ultra-reliable and low-latency communications ( URLLC).

He added: “In line with the demographic changes, internet penetration grew from three per cent in 2004 to 73.82 per cent as of September 2022 while broadband penetration increased from less than 10 per cent in 2015 to 40.01 per cent in September 2021.

“The potential for expansion is a great opportunity for 5G deployment as operators are certain of recouping their investment.”

