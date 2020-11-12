Nigeria to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements in 2021 —Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday Nigeria would sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with other countries next year.

Nigeria signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the United States, India, Morocco and Rwanda this year.

Sirika, who disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget, the ministry proposed to spend N78 billion on capital expenditure with emphasis on approved aviation roadmap in 2021.

He said the roadmap, which would be implemented through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) agreement included the establishment of a national carrier, the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility and the development of agro cargo infrastructure.

Others were the establishment of an aviation leasing company and an aerospace university with support from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

