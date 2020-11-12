Latest Politics

Nigeria to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements in 2021 —Sirika

November 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday Nigeria would sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) with other countries next year.

Nigeria signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the United States, India, Morocco and Rwanda this year.

Sirika, who disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget, the ministry proposed to spend N78 billion on capital expenditure with emphasis on approved aviation roadmap in 2021.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs air service deals with USA, 3 other countries

He said the roadmap, which would be implemented through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) agreement included the establishment of a national carrier, the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility and the development of agro cargo infrastructure.

Others were the establishment of an aviation leasing company and an aerospace university with support from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */