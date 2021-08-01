Politics
Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with EU
Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European Union, Obinna Onowu, has declared the Federal Government’s readiness to work closely with the body to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
Onowu, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Nigerian Mission in Brussels, stated this when he presented his letter of credence to the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, in the Belgium capital.
He pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral and trade relations with the EU.
The envoy also spoke of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the EU to strengthen the country’s health system.
The statement read: “During the discussion with the EU Commission President, the ambassador reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners to find sustainable solutions to the country’s health challenges.
“He stressed the need for collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges and improving bilateral trade between the two partners.”
Onowu also holds concurrent accreditation to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
