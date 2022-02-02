NIGERIA TO UAE: You can resume flights when you want, restore Air Peace slots

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been directed by the Federal Government to allow Air Peace commence passenger operation, while approving Emirates Airline resumption.

In a letter issued on February 1, 2022, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, said Air Peace intended to begin passenger flights on March 1, 2022.

The two countries had previously disagreed over flights operation of their flag carriers, with both governments restricting Air Peace and Emirates Airline in each other’s airspace.

However, Nuhu informed the director-general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saif Mohammed Al Suwaid, that Emirates Airline can resume whenever it pleased.

The Nigerian govt requested that the previous flight period of Air Peace, which was three weekly slot flights to Sharjah Airport in UAE, be restored to the Nigerian carrier.

“I wish to inform you that the Safety Decision Issue 24 has been accepted by Nigeria Authorities after a review by relevant parties,” the letter reads, adding that, “Consequently, Emirates Airlines can resume scheduled passenger flight operations to Nigeria at its convenience.

“I wish to bring to the notice of HE that the Nigerian Operator Air Peace Airlines has submitted its request to UAE Authorities for resumption of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries effective 01 March 2022.

“Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority re-affirms its assurances of the highest esteem to General Civil Aviation Authority of United Arab Emirates.”

