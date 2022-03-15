Nigeria to use $2.2bn Eurobond cash for fuel subsidy payments

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would use $2.2 billion out of the cash raised through Eurobond to fund the fuel subsidy.

The federal government budgeted about N3 trillion for fuel subsidy payments this year.

It raised $4 billion through the Eurobond in September last year to finance the deficit in the fuel business in Nigeria.

The government shifted the removal of subsidy by 18 months after initially planning to do so in July.

READ ALSO: Buhari requests N2.56tn for fuel subsidy in 2022 budget amendment sent to NASS

The minister, who disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of the Arab-African Conference in Cairo, Egypt, said the government would approach the local sources for cash to fund subsidy payments this year.

She said the government would not head into the Eurobond market this year.

“Rising oil prices have put us in a very precarious position because we import refined products and it means that our subsidy cost is increasing,” Ahmed said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now