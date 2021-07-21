Nigeria to witness improvement in power supply, Minister pledges

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has issued a pledge that there will be a massive improvement in power supply for the benefit of Nigerians.

Mamman made this assertion during a press briefing at the Eld-el-Kabir celebration in Jalingo, stating that communities that were underserved would enjoy adequate service soonest.

“Communities who had not been connected to the national grid will have alternative sources of power generation provided to them,” he noted.

The minister also urged Nigerians to embrace peace, saying only peaceful coexistence would bring development.

Mamman also called on agitators to give peace a chance and contribute to the ‘one Nigeria’s project’.

