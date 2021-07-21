News
Nigeria to witness improvement in power supply, Minister pledges
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has issued a pledge that there will be a massive improvement in power supply for the benefit of Nigerians.
Mamman made this assertion during a press briefing at the Eld-el-Kabir celebration in Jalingo, stating that communities that were underserved would enjoy adequate service soonest.
Read also: Erratic power supply hampering treatments of COVID-19 patients – Health minister
“Communities who had not been connected to the national grid will have alternative sources of power generation provided to them,” he noted.
The minister also urged Nigerians to embrace peace, saying only peaceful coexistence would bring development.
Mamman also called on agitators to give peace a chance and contribute to the ‘one Nigeria’s project’.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....