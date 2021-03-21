Nigeria tops nominations for international refugee advocacy award | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Nigeria tops nominations for international refugee advocacy award
42 non-profit organisations from Nigeria have been nominated for the 2021 edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA), partly sponsored by the UAE-based global humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF).
The award, which is in its fifth edition, received about 213 nominations from 41 countries with 105 nominations from across Africa and 94 from Asia, representing 49 per cent and 44 per cent respectively of the total number of nominations.
In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by TBHF, its Chairperson, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasim, said Nigeria topped the list of nominations with 42 entries, followed by Lebanon with 16 entries.
Also, she said Kenya and Uganda shared the third spot with 14 entries while Jordan and Pakistan had 13 nominations each. Bangladesh was represented with 9 nominations, India and Palestine with 7 entries each, Yemen and Iraq with 6 entries each, while Somalia had 5 entries.
Also, Europe, North America and the rest of the world were represented with 14 nominations, collectively amounting to 7 per cent of the total nominations received.
Meanwhile, the TBHF chairperson disclosed that the cash prize of AED 500,000 (US$136,000) to be won in the award was a special contribution by TBHF, and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.
READ ALSO: JCI calls for nominations for Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award
According to her, the award is organised and sponsored by the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, TBHF and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR’s) Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children (EARC) initiative.
She said: “Last year, TBHF expanded SIARA’s scope to include the entire African continent in light of its leading contribution to supporting nearly 30 per cent of the world’s refugee population and help raise the standard of humanitarian relief work by boosting its support for Africa.
“This move has allowed Africa its best representation yet on SIARA’s platform with 105 nominations from the continent.”
Other countries from which nominations were received include South Africa, Ethiopia, USA, Egypt, UK, UAE, Turkey, Netherlands, Rwanda, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nepal, Cameroon, Zambia, Tanzania, Syria, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Libya, Ghana, Germany, Gambia, Burundi, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...