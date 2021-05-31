Nigeria, UAE hold talks on flight resumption | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the Federal Government has commenced talks with its United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

He disclosed this at the committee’s media briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, charged the UAE to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians that the outcome of the talks would be to the country’s advantage.

He said: “For some time now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

“The PSC will urge the UAE to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.

“Discussions are however ongoing and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country.”

He also said the committee would in the next couple of months increase COVID-19 testing capacity in states, oxygen reserve capacity, and vaccine acquisition drive.

The federal government had on March 21 banned outbound Emirates flights for violating the directive on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The ban was lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests.

The government reinstated the ban in March after the airline continued to conduct rapid antigen tests for passengers prior to departure from Nigeria despite the government’s opposition.

The Middle East nation on its part banned Nigerian flights as part of the measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

