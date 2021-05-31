Nigeria, UAE hold talks on flight resumption | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigeria, UAE hold talks on flight resumption
The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the Federal Government has commenced talks with its United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart on the resumption of flights between the two countries.
He disclosed this at the committee’s media briefing in Abuja.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, charged the UAE to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.
He assured Nigerians that the outcome of the talks would be to the country’s advantage.
He said: “For some time now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.
“The PSC will urge the UAE to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.
“Discussions are however ongoing and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country.”
READ ALSO: FG suspends Emirates flights from Nigeria
He also said the committee would in the next couple of months increase COVID-19 testing capacity in states, oxygen reserve capacity, and vaccine acquisition drive.
The federal government had on March 21 banned outbound Emirates flights for violating the directive on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
The ban was lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests.
The government reinstated the ban in March after the airline continued to conduct rapid antigen tests for passengers prior to departure from Nigeria despite the government’s opposition.
The Middle East nation on its part banned Nigerian flights as part of the measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...