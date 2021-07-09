Nigeria under criminals’ siege for past 12 years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigeria has experienced massive security challenges in the last 12 years.

The President stated this at the graduation ceremony of participants of Senior Course 43 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji Kaduna State.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), described the military response to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges as commendable.

He said: “Bear in mind that, most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions. The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels; be it tactical, operational, and strategic. Take for instance the collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroun, Niger Republic, and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region. The synergy achieved in operating together must have no doubt been enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces.

“This occasion provides me another opportunity to briefly reflect on the state of the Nigerian nation, particularly regarding national security. The last 12 years have been particularly challenging for our nation, considering the plethora of security threats that have besieged the country.

“Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous, and strong nation. Indeed we shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity, and sustainable development while promoting our good standing abroad.

“It is noteworthy that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is working tirelessly to enhance its combat effectiveness, operational capability, and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable. The Federal Government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired end state is achieved.”

