Nigeria urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

The Federal Government on Friday urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in a bid to de-escalate tension between the two neighbours.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call at a meeting with envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria held in Abuja.

He stressed that Nigeria was interested in peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Those at the meeting were the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, and Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi.

Others were the representatives of the Japanese and Canadian Embassies in Nigeria.

Russian troops stormed Ukraine on Monday and attacked the country’s military formations following directives from President Vladmir Putin.

This came a few days after Moscow declared its support for two separatist republics in Ukraine.

Onyeama said: “Peace and diplomacy should be prioritised by both sides.

“We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and for Russian troops to return to Russia.”

In a chat with journalists after the meeting, Ory, who is also head of the G7 Group, thanked the African Union for its statement on the situation.

