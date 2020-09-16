Nigeria, US meet over visa restriction on some Nigerians

Nigerian government on Wednesday engaged in a meeting with the United States over the visa ban on some categories of Nigerians.

The meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had in attendance a Nigerian delegation led by the permanent secretary, MFA, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman and a US delegation headed by its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, and senior officials from relevant ministries, departments and agencies also attended the meeting.

Though there was no detail yet from the meeting when this report was filed, it was however learnt that the Nigerian government would at the meeting furnish the US government on steps it had so far taken to address the issues.

