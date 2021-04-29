Nigeria will be better if we all listen to pastors like Kumuyi —Adesina | Ripples Nigeria

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night, blasted preachers who make negative prophecies and comments about Nigeria.

He admonished such clerics to emulate the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, in his hope that Nigeria will fly again, despite the varied challenges confronting the nation at the moment.

Adesina made this known in a piece titled: “Nigeria Will Fly Again: We Can Believe Kumuyi.”

He wrote: “To Kumuyi and the state of the nation. Nigeria can fly again. There will be a turnaround. But that’s not what we hear from most preachers today. They talk of doomsday, encourage their members to hate the country and its leadership, give negative prophecies that keep falling flat on their faces, because “God is still interested in Nigeria,” as Pastor Kumuyi said.

“Do those other preachers read copies of the Holy Bible different from the one Kumuyi reads? I wonder. Why are they then full of bile and ill will against their country and the leadership? Was it because the sluice gate got closed? Did money stop flowing to them unlike in the recent past? Why do they exhibit such hatred, and make outlandish claims in the name of God? Why don’t they preach hope, but rather provoke their members to hate? There are questions to answer on the Last Day. Judgment will truly begin from the household of God.

“Stop hate, killing, use of divisive utterances, Kumuyi said. You hear incendiary utterances all over the place today. On radio, television, social media, and even from the pulpit. All these eventually boil over, and lead to wanton killings.

“If only we can listen to people like Kumuyi, then we will have a better country,” Adesina concluded.

