Nigeria will be transformed with Igbo man as president —Nwodo

The President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, said at the weekend Nigeria would witness a remarkable turnaround in fortune if an Igbo man emerged the country’s president in 2023.

In a congratulatory message to the Nigerian-born newly appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General in Alberta, Canada, Kelechi Madu, the Ohanaeze chief said Nigeria would be transformed with an Igbo man at the helm of the country’s affairs.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to stop marginalizing the people of South East extraction to enable the country fully harness their creative potentials.

Nwodo said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is highly honoured by the exploits of Kaycee Madu in faraway Canada as an Igbo son. Mr. Madu had contested and won a seat into the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, representing the electoral district of Edmonton-South West from where he was appointed and sworn in as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General by the Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, on April 30, 2020.

On behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I commend the sterling qualities of Mr. Kaycee Madu, as well as other Igbo sons and daughters who have excelled so much outside the country, such as the recently appointed first black Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University in the UK, Prof Charles Egbu, and many others.

“The exploits of Igbo sons and daughters both within and outside the country are indices of the cerebral capability and ingenuity of the people which Nigeria could exploit to advance its development.

“The Federal Government should stop marginalising and victimising the Igbo in the country so that the latent creative potentials could be harnessed for the good of all.

“Nigeria would witness a turnaround in her fortunes if a president of Igbo extraction was allowed to emerge in 2023.”

