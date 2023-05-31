Nigeria will become great after fuel subsidy removal –IPMAN

The National Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Yakubu Suleiman, said the removal of fuel subsidy will make Nigeria great.

Suleiman stated that IPMAN had always been in support of the deregulation of the oil industry, which includes subsidy removal.

According to Suleiman, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, no nation can survive without deregulating the economy.

He commended Tinubu for declaring that his administration will end fuel subsidy and Nigeria will start buying fuel without subsidy from July 2023.

“IPMAN’s position is that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is supporting or has supported the deregulation of the industry,” Suleiman said, adding, “removing subsidy is the only answer to make Nigeria great because there is no country that can survive without deregulating the economy.”

The IPMAN PRO said Tinubu’s announcement was not new, as it was a reiteration of the previous administration’s stance.

Recall that Tinubu informed Nigerians during his inauguration speech that he supported the decision of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, to stop subsidising fuel, starting in July.

