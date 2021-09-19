News
Nigeria will continue to cooperate with China -Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government has assured the government of China that Nigeria is committed to the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
This assurance was given on Saturday by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the mid-autumn festival and National Day Celebration of the Republic of China, organised by Hauxing Arts Troupe in Nigeria and the Chinese consulate in Abuja.
The Minister who was represented by the Director, Cultural Industries and Heritage in the Ministry, Rose Kwarsen, said the bilateral cooperation would be strengthened through cultural exchanges between Nigeria and China.
Mohammed said this would be within the framework of the protocol on implementation of cultural cooperation and exchanges between Nigeria and China in Beijing, signed in 2018.
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed cautions prominent Nigerians against divisive utterances
He commended the organisers of the programme, the China industrial and commercial enterprises association and the Nigeria-China business council for their collective efforts in support of government policies on cultural and educational relationships between Nigeria and China.
“It is instructive to note that the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China date back to over five decades.
“The cultural relations between the two countries were concretised with the signing of the agreement on cultural and educational cooperation in March 1990.
“The cooperation between the two countries has witnessed several cultural activities and exchanges in the sphere of arts, music, dance, exhibition, cultural administration, training and capacity building of cultural officers.
“And recently, the development of cultural industries centres in Nigeria amongst others,” Mohammed said.
