Nigeria will fulfill its climate change commitments –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday the Federal Government would fulfill its climate change commitments in the interest of Nigerians.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by its Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the pledge when he received the World Bank delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by its Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, Dr. Mari Pangestu, and its Country Director in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri.

The Vice President also interacted with officials of the International Monetary Fund on the IMF Article IV bilateral consultations.

Osinbajo has been pushing for a just transition to global net-zero emissions.

He had particularly called on multilateral agencies, and Western countries to stop the planned defunding of fossil fuels/gas projects in developing countries as part of the energy transition plan towards the global net-zero target by 2050.

At both meetings with the World Bank managing director and IMF officials, Osinbajo said Nigeria remained committed to a reduction in global greenhouse emissions.

He said: “I think it is very important, at least this is what we are trying to do, to keep our sights on what would work for the majority of our people.

“The truth, of course, is that we have fossil fuel resources, we have all of that, but we have energy issues, distribution, and quality of access to energy, as well as clean energy.

“So, those are the issues, access to energy and education, then renewable energy, and how to be able to move quickly enough in terms of putting renewable energy in place.”

