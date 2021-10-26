Nigeria will heave sigh of relief when I succeed Buhari in 2023 – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Monday he is ready to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

The governor, who disclosed this when he featured in a programmed on Arise TV programme, said Nigerians would have a heave of relief when he takes over the country’s leadership in two years time.

He said his achievements in Kogi State are hugely appreciated at the national level.

Bello stressed that he would deploy the leadership qualities that have endeared him to the people of the state in managing the affairs of the country.

He also reaffirmed his opposition to the rotational presidency, saying the best person with the capacity to unite Nigerians should be allowed to occupy the nation’s highest political office in two year’s time.

The governor said: “Almost six years down the line, Kogi is united more than ever before. Now come to 2023, what I have been able to achieve in Kogi State is desired at national level. I’m sure you know we are living in a global village and whatever you do even in your bedroom is noticed out there.

“If Nigerians across board — youth, women, leaders and followers seeing my leadership style, uniting the people, bringing in experts, adding value to governance, prudent and sincere way and manner of utilisation of our resources and getting the results, balancing the equation which is most desired in the country today — if this multitude is yearning and calling me to come and serve this great nation in the year 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari, I will say, yes I’m ready.

“Serving Nigeria in that greater capacity will serve the interest of the people of Kogi state, Nigerians, Africa and even black race than I remaining the executive governor of Kogi State.

“By the grace of God when I would have been sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief taking over from Buhari on May 29, 2023, Nigeria will have a heave of relief.”

