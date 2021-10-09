Nigeria will not be destroyed by its challenges —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will surely overcome its challenges.

Obasanjo, who made this known, during his address at the opening of Abeokuta Window on America held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, said his faith in a better Nigeria remains unshakable.

Obasanjo maintained that Nigeria will not be destroyed by challenges such as insecurity, bad economy, corruption, dilapidated health care system, infrastructural decay, among others, confronting it.

The former President, represented by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Ayodele Aderinwale said: “Whatever maybe the problem or challenges currently confronting Nigeria today, I assure you that they are not problems on the attack, they are actually problems on the retreat.

“My faith in Nigeria remains unshakable. My optimism about the future is resounding. Some may wonder how is the future to be rescued?

“I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistance with all their might the evil that are being perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigerians. I see hope, in the youth and young, for our tomorrow lies in them.

“I see hope in the great potentials of the Nigerian, empowered, motivated and well led. I see hope, in the blending of experience, energy and dynamism of the old and the new.

“I see hope, in the dynamism, vibrancy and richness of our culture. And I see hope, in the commonality of humanity”, he said.

