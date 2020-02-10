Nigeria will not last next five years as a unit —Fani Kayode

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that Nigeria will not last the next five years as a unit.

He said the country would finally break into two or more separate units by ciiting the spate of insecurity and other recent developments as major reasons for the breakup.

Fani-Kayode, an outspoken PDP member, and a former minister for Aviation, who has always advocated for restructuring, said in a tweet he shared on sunday evening that it was too late now to start restructuring the country.

In his words, “Given what is going on today I am convinced of two things.

“Firstly that the call for restructuring is not only outdated but also too little, too late.

“Secondly that Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years.

“Mark my words and remember them!”

