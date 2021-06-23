Nigeria will overcome its challenges – ACF

The National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh on Wednesday assured Nigerians the country would overcome its challenges.

He stated this in a chat with journalists ahead of the ACF National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna.

The former Minister of Agriculture urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country.

He said: “The meeting will look at issues confronting the nation and by extension the region and proffer solutions.

“What can we do to end the menace of banditry? What can we do to end Boko Haram? What can we do to improve the economy and lives of Nigerians? What can we do to improve our relationships with other regions? These are some of the issues we will focus on.

“We want to leave a country for our children and grandchildren including those unborn so that they will be happy with us.”

