Politics
Nigeria will overcome its challenges – ACF
The National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh on Wednesday assured Nigerians the country would overcome its challenges.
He stated this in a chat with journalists ahead of the ACF National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna.
The former Minister of Agriculture urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country.
He said: “The meeting will look at issues confronting the nation and by extension the region and proffer solutions.
READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria’s South-East a no-go area for now,’ ACF warns Northerners
“What can we do to end the menace of banditry? What can we do to end Boko Haram? What can we do to improve the economy and lives of Nigerians? What can we do to improve our relationships with other regions? These are some of the issues we will focus on.
“We want to leave a country for our children and grandchildren including those unborn so that they will be happy with us.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....