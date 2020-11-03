Nigeria will quit some international organisations —Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Godfrey Onyeama, said on Tuesday Nigeria was considering leaving some international organisations over paucity of funds.

Onyeama, who disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives for the defence of the ministry’s 2021 budget, said the ministry was faced with the challenge of meeting its contribution to the organisations.

He said: “We are owing a lot and in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), there is a process to rationalise and cut down on the international organisations we belong to.

“This is because we are just owing monies left and right and it is not even good for the image of the country.”

The minister, who decried the poor funding of the ministry, reeled out the challenges facing the 2021 budget implementation.

According to him, one of the challenges the ministry is facing is the movement of officers, ambassadors and their families.

He added that N1.6 billion is required for the movement of ambassadors while officers would require N3.7 billion, bringing the total sum needed for the movement of personnel in the country’s foreign missions abroad to N5.3 billion.

