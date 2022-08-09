Nigeria will remain one despite challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday Nigeria would remain a strong indivisible entity despite its current challenges.

The president stated this when former State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) visited him at the State House, Abuja.

He urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting the country’s interest.

Buhari, who said the passion for improving the livelihood of Nigerians which led to the formation of the party had not dwindled, called for more steadfastness as Nigerians.

The president said the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives during the country’s civil war of 1967 to 1970 must not be allowed to repeat itself.

He insisted that CPC was founded on the bedrock of patriotism and the unity of Nigeria.

Buhari said: “We are Nigerians, God willing we remain Nigerians, and Nigeria shall remain one.

“Our main objective was the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings.

“We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard earned.

“We have gone through all the troubles from 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this, we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together.

“I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians, God willing we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one.”

He urged all members of defunct CPC and political leaders to always be mindful of the larger picture by working towards preserving the unity, peace and integrity of the country.

