Nigeria will shake the day Southern politicians make 2023 declaration – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not give its presidential ticket to someone who would not serve the interest of Nigerians.

Wike, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebri, stated this during a grand reception organised for him by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed that the party would not surrender its ticket to selfish politicians.

READ ALSO: Wike cautions PDP’s NWC against siding with any presidential candidate

The governor said: “The day the south will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.

“No amount of gang-up can make PDP give somebody who will want to run an election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be the candidate of PDP must be a candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now