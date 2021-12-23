Nigeria will sign foreign coach even if Eguavoen wins Nations Cup —Pinnick

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has reiterated the football body’s intentions of getting a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

The national football team is currently under an interim head coach, Austin Eguavoen, who took over the team after the sack of Franco-German gaffer, Gernot Rohr.

Eguavoen is set to lead the team to the coming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February.

But during an interactive session with Journalists in Lagos, Pinnick revealed that the NFF was still planning to bring in a substantive coach before the competition.

The NFF boss said if the Federation successfully brings in the coach before the competition begins, he will lead the team to the showpiece but if not, Eguavoen will head the Nigerian contingent.

“We know that Eguavoen can do the job expertly, but we also know that he will be more useful controlling the technical department,” said Pinnick.

“However, if we cannot get the coaches to start work immediately, we will empower them to take the team to Cameroon.

“And if Eguavoen wins the Nations Cup, we might have a rethink.

“In that case, the foreign coach will now become the technical director, while Eguavoen takes the position of technical adviser.

“We know Eguavoen can do it, but we also want someone who can do it better.

“If we are unable to sign him soon, then we will work with the current team. But I am not going to tell you that if we have him signed today, he is not going to lead the team to the AFCON.”

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D, and will commence their campaign against Egypt on January 11.

