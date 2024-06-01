Nigeria will survive with good governance, not by change in the system – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday rejected the clamour for change in the system of government in the country.

He spoke at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co in Ilọrin, Kwara State.

The Vice President stressed that what Nigeria needs is good governance, not a change in the system of government.

Shettima also dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu has influenced the electoral process since he assumed office last year.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s tough options prevented economic downfall, Shettima asserts

Some members of the House of Representatives in April pushed for the country’s return to the parliamentary system of government.

He said: “Democracy can only survive by adherence to rule of law and quality of governance, not by parliamentary system as being canvassed by some people.

“Many nations that collapsed did so because of a lack of access to truth and justice; their access to justice was frustrated and denied.

“Let me add this, President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process and we never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing trial.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now