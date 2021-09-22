Nigeria will tackle, reverse biodiversity loss – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Federal Government has initiated some specific actions to tackle and reverse the severe trend of biodiversity loss affecting the whole world.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged: “Transformative Actions for Nature and People,” on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

He assured the world leaders that Nigeria would continue to champion regional and inter-regional cooperation towards addressing the scourge.

President Buhari also outlined other measures to include: “Expansion of protected areas including the establishment of 10 new National Parks across the country as well as the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD);

”Domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

“Leveraging the cooperation and partnerships of the Development Partners as well as International Organisations and Coalitions for concrete action against deforestation and biodiversity loss.”

He stressed that the Nigerian government was working on promotion and increased investments in climate-positive and nature-positive economies for sustainable environment and land-use practices in the country.

The President expressed gratitude to his Costa Rican counterpart, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, whose country currently chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC) for the opportunity given to Nigeria to be part of the event.

