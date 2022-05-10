Nigeria working to improve West African gas pipeline project performance – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would continue to work with stakeholders for the improvement of the West African Gas Pipeline Project (WAGP) performance.

The minister stated this at the opening of the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) project in Abuja.

The WAGP project is a visionary project originated from the ECOWAS Energy Policy and aimed at fostering economic development and integration among ECOWAS States through cross border natural gas transportation.

He said the Nigerian government had in the last few years shown leadership in ensuring that WAGPA was properly positioned to ensure that the objectives for which the organisation was set up were achieved.

The minister described the meeting as a commitment and dedication to the success of the project which was a true proof of economic integration and cooperation in the sub-region.

He said the meeting came at a very critical time, especially the changing socio-political landscape occasioned by the Russian-Ukrainian war that had put pressure on global gas demands across Europe.

He said since inception, the committee had worked collectively to achieve some successes and projects through cooperative efforts of member countries despite the challenges in the sector.

Sylva said: “However, there are more to achieve and we are determined to get to the zenith of our targets, which are to deepen gas supplies and utilisation within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The global community has classified gas as part of renewable energy.

“Since we cannot but join the global energy transition train we must hurry to exploit the abundant natural gas deposits within the borders of our respective countries.”

