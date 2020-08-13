Nigeria working to reverse US visa restrictions —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Federal Government had commenced moves to ensure the reversal of the United States’ visa restriction on Nigerians.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this while receiving the report of the committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

President Buhari set up the committee in February to address issues that led to the US temporary visa restrictions on Nigerians.

The US government had on February 21 imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and citizens of three other countries in a bid to prevent permanent residence in America.

He expressed delight that two out of the six areas of concern raised by the US had been fully addressed.

The president said: ‘‘I also note the progress made by Nigeria towards the removal of the visa restrictions as two out of the six areas of concern raised by the United States had been fully addressed, two are substantially satisfied while some progress is being made on the remaining two.

‘‘I am delighted that this progress, especially the uploading of lost and stolen passport and travel documents has been acknowledged by the United States government.”

